Gas prices up 10 cents; increase 40% over past year

The cost of a gallon of unleaded fuel has increased by more than 40% in less than a year for Guam households.

In April 2020, Guam drivers paid $2.98 for a gallon of regular grade gasoline.

On Friday, Mobil gas stations priced gasoline at $4.20 a gallon of unleaded gasoline. That's a price increase of $1.22 a gallon.

Shell and 76 still displayed the old price but all three brands have historically copied each other's prices within a few days of a competitor's price increase or decrease. Guam's gasoline supply comes from Singapore.

Prices increased eight days ago by 12 cents a gallon.

Gas prices in the U.S. mainland increased last week to a national average of $2.48, and this week to $2.57, according to AAA.

Last year, as COVID-19 spread, it disrupted local economies around the world and gas prices plunged. However, as COVID-19 restrictions were eased, gasoline prices increased steadily.

• May 6, 2020: Unleaded gasoline increased to $3.13.

• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.

• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.

• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.

• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.

• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.

• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.

• Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.