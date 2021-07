Gasoline prices have gone up another 10 cents, taking Guam closer to the $5 mark.

Mobil and CircleK/76 gas stations are showing the cost of a gallon of unleaded grade gasoline at $4.72, up from the $4.62 a gallon.

Typically, Guam's gasoline retailers mirror prices. Prices, as of 2:3 p.m. Friday, had not yet changed.