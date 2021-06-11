Prices are up another 10 cents to $4.62 for a gallon of unleaded gasoline.
On Friday morning, Mobil gas stations displayed the new gas prices and it was followed shortly by CircleK/76.
Prices last went up in May from $4.42 to $4.52.
Prices are up another 10 cents to $4.62 for a gallon of unleaded gasoline.
On Friday morning, Mobil gas stations displayed the new gas prices and it was followed shortly by CircleK/76.
Prices last went up in May from $4.42 to $4.52.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Jericho Zion David was a 4-year-old boy with a big smile. Read more
What counts as “culture?” Is it simply the “original” culture, as we understand it, or should it include the cultural features introduced over time? Read more
Looking at the Pride Month exhibit near the Legislature, I admire Guam's support for political pluralism and the free expression of people. My… Read more