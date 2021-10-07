Product cost, taxes, operating costs, land prices and competitive market forces are factors in how much residents pay at pump for fuel, said one local gasoline retailer.

"Mobil supports free and fair competition," said Jimmy Hau, president of Mobil Oil Guam Inc.

"We have been and will continue to operate and adhere to strict company policies and standards of business conduct, including business ethics and antitrust compliance. We do not support or engage in any anti-competitive activities."

Hau was responding to a request for comment following Del. Michael San Nicolas' announcement that he's reengaged the Federal Trade Commission to include Guam in its review of oil and gas price activities in the United States. Other local retailers also were approached for comment but hadn't responded as of press time.

San Nicolas' announcement came one day after local gas retailers increased prices to $4.85 for a gallon of regular grade fuel. Typically, one gas station will adjust gas prices up or down and the other two retailers will follow.

Hau stated that "Guam retail fuels business continues to be highly competitive."

He also added that local motorists "are very price sensitive and will respond to small changes in pricing, particularly in a compact market where service stations are readily accessible."

"It is precisely because of this keen competition that companies will not allow the others a price advantage at the retail pumps," he said.

With respect to the prices, Hau noted that product cost fluctuates according to demand and supply factors, "such as economic conditions and seasonal factors, fuel production, inventory levels, storage and transportation cost."

"Beyond the price at the pump, Mobil also competes heavily through our Smiles loyalty program and promotional offers at the service station. We strive to supply quality fuels and offer value and convenience to our customers in attractive, clean and safe facilities and with excellent customer service throughout the island," Hau stated.

Engaging the feds

In 2017, San Nicolas, who was then a senator in the Guam Legislature, was able to pass a resolution calling for federal officials to look into gas pricing practices locally.

The resolution called for a review of trade practices and market concentration in the wholesale and retail fuel market on island, in the context of the FTC mandates as they related to the 2000 Exxon-Mobil merger.

"Following that merger, the retail price of fuel has generally increased and decreased uniformly at an average yearly rate among the three leading fuel companies on Guam, which are IP&E Guam, Mobil Oil Guam, and South Pacific Petroleum Corporation," the resolution states.

In his press release Wednesday, San Nicolas said they then were "unsuccessful in getting the congressional office at the time to push the FTC to review our gas price issues on Guam," but that effort is once again underway.

Lina M. Khan, chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission, responded to San Nicolas' request, thanking him for his "vigilance in promoting competition."