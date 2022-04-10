Two bills - one to reduce fuel taxes and one to eliminate them entirely - could reduce costs for Guam consumers, according to testimony provided by petroleum companies during a public hearing Thursday. The measures are supported by the Guam Chamber of Commerce, while certain public officials levied concerns at the hearing.

Bill 260-36 would repeal the tax hikes established by Public Law 34-44 and reduce Liquid Fuel Tax rates by 4 cents. Bill 261-36 eliminates the Liquid Fuel Tax altogether.

The current rates are 14 cents per gallon of diesel, 15 cents per gallon on all other liquid fuels and 8 cents per gallon on jet fuel, plus automotive and mass transit automotive surcharges of 4 cents per gallon of fuel.

South Pacific Petroleum Corp. CEO Douglas Dean stated that savings brought on by reducing or eliminating the liquid fuel tax would be passed on to consumers, even if only a modest amount. IP&E general counsel Steven Carrara essentially stated the same thing, that reducing the tax would have the net effect of reducing costs for consumers.

However, the liquid fuel tax is a major component of the Guam Highway Fund, which supports the Department of Public Works, Guam Regional Transit Authority, Mayors' Council of Guam and other agencies.

Bill 260 is estimated to reduce revenues by $3.4 million to $3.6 million, while eliminating the liquid fuel tax would carve out about $9.6 million to $10.5 million annually in revenue.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, the author of both bills, tackled this in her opening statements Thursday by proposing to use the $61 million projected fiscal 2022 excess General Fund revenues, and future General Fund revenues, to pay for village road repairs and other services paid for by the Guam Highway Fund.

"I know there's been a lot of fear put into these agencies that they will be defunded but (Bill 260) does not do that," Terlaje said. "By using General Fund monies ... we can help lower gas prices for all gas consumers and small businesses, and still maintain all the critical government services currently funded by the Guam Highway Fund."

Lester Carlson, the director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research thanked Terlaje for clarifying the funding source.

"I fully appreciate the speaker's comments about not wanting to raise alarms about defunding and I also appreciate the change in the funding source that's not reflected currently (in the bills)," Carlson said.

"But I do want to remind the public that ... if gas is say $5.80 per gallon, it will go down to $5.65," Carlson said, creating an example of savings that could be seen from cutting out the rate for non-diesel fuel specifically.

"However, if gas goes up to $7 per gallon, we're only going to get the same 15 cents ... let's not lose sight of the fact that if it continues to go up, unfortunately the benefit will be there but the cost will still be felt by us," he stated.

BPT amnesty

Even as the Chamber voiced support of Bills 260 and 261, the organization also asked for a tax amnesty program on business privilege tax paid on fuel for the next two years. This would provide relief of about 30 cents at the gas pump, according to the Chamber.

Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu, head of the Department of Revenue and Taxation, said liquid fuel tax is paid on fuel imported into Guam. Retailers then pay BPT on fuel sold, she said.

"With regard to a tax amnesty on liquid fuel (tax), I'm not sure how that would work in terms of the legal mechanics of it," Mansapit-Shimizu told Sen. Joe San Agustin on how BPT tax amnesty would work if there is no liquid fuel tax.

No sunset provision

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn noted that that there is no sunset provision in either bill but the speaker stated they are not intended to end.

"It was intended to go forward. For the second half of FY 2022 and thereafter for the FY 2023 budget coming up. That this would, of course, if passed, have to be reflected in those future budgets," Terlaje said.

Representatives of DPW, the MCOG and GRTA shared funding concerns for their agencies and programs, despite assurances from the speaker that their appropriations this year will not be affected.

"I have no doubt that the speaker is very sincere in her message, but there are 14 others in this legislative body. And hopefully they all agree not to reduce funding for the Mayors' Council of Guam. But until the budget bill has passed, we will never know if that is really going to happen," MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said, adding later that the MCOG will provide written testimony later as there isn't unanimous support among mayors at this time.

DPW Director Vincent Arriola said his department opposed reduction or elimination of the liquid fuel tax, as it supports DPW's highway maintenance and construction programs.

However, Arriola said his testimony was written that way because he didn't see anything in the bills that supplanted the funding source provided by the liquid fuel tax, until the speaker discussed it at the hearing.

The American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide additional funding for DPW programs, but it will be limited to Guam's routed roads, Arriola said.

Richard Ybanez, the interim executive manager of GRTA, said the agency's budget is stretched thin while they need to hire additional staff for their mission.

He also noted that funding for GRTA in federal infrastructure law is dependent on the grant or program it is under and such funding is provided over several years. Ybanez said GRTA also opposes Bills 260 and 261.