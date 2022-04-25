Gas station deals can help grocery budget

Gas stations sell a lot more than just fuel. Local shoppers can find a number of staple grocery products, and even savings at some locations around the island.

When it comes to buying groceries, gas stations aren’t usually a place people would think to check.

But some offer deals on groceries for fueling up, such as 76/Circle K’s Fuel and Save promotion.

“What we attempt to do on certain key items is to offer a way for customers to get their staple items at a slight savings compared to grocery store," said Mike Hernandez, 76/Circle K vice president of marketing. "So, we monitor what grocery store prices are and then we work with our local vendors to offer the items at a lower price than grocery stores, as a way to incentivize more frequent shopping at the stores."

The Fuel and Save program requires a $35 fuel purchase of either regular unleaded or premium grade fuel at 76/Circle K to avail of the grocery savings.

“One thing that we started recently was to allow the person that buys the mid-grade and premium the same deals versus those who buy regular unleaded. Once you acquire a $35 fuel purchase, you can avail of those deals,” Hernandez said.

Customers won’t be able to combine deals, however.

“It's one transaction for fuel, so if I decide to buy a 12-pack of soda, once I fuel $35, I can get the soda, I can’t get multiple deals like the soda, chips and the laundry detergent. I have to pick one of the deals to go with the fuel purchase,” Hernandez said.

Rice, canned goods, pasta, baked goods, cereal, bread, laundry soap and toilet paper are just some of the grocery items that can be purchased at gas stations.

Customers who qualify for the Circle K deals can buy a dozen eggs for 75 cents, compared to the regular price of $3.95; toilet paper for $5.95, compared to $10.95; or a half-gallon of milk for $2.50, versus $6.45.

The promotion is not part of any membership or loyalty program, but there are some restrictions.

“It's open to anyone who comes in and buys the fuel. We do have some restrictions in the sense that if you’re a commercial driver, and driving a commercial vehicle, it doesn’t apply,” Hernandez said.

Since offering the program, there has been an increase in grocery items bought at the gas station, Hernandez said.

“We have and I think that’s a combination of COVID-19 as well as the deals that we did. At this stage, it's a little hard to determine if it was the deals or COVID-19 that brought more people in to buy groceries,” Hernandez said.

One of the factors to which he attributed the increase is the social distancing requirements that were in place at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No criticism to any of the grocery stores, but, when they had people line up outside because a limited amount of people that could be in the store at one time, we took that as an opportunity to bring in more groceries, and tried to let the public know that our Circle K stores were a reliable place to at least get basic staples. So I think that helped quite a bit,” Hernandez said.

Circle K purchased staple grocery items in bulk so customers could find savings, Hernandez added.

“We would buy container loads of products and the vendors would just hold it for us. Then we would have the stores order. In buying containers, we avail of better costs with the vendor which then allowed us to pass the savings onto the customer,” Hernandez said.

The Fuel and Save program does not have an end date, however, the deals offered change.

“Our goal is to maintain that. We’ve been doing it now for almost three years. We do change out the products now and then and occasionally some of those commodity items’ price, not the offer, changes,” Hernandez said. “Like eggs, there’s a big avian flu outbreak in the States that’s affected both chicken and egg prices, but so far we have been able to hold the prices for ourselves.”