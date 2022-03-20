The Guam Crime Stoppers is asking the community for any information that might help track down a man who allegedly stole money from a gas station customer.

On March 12, officers from the Central Precinct Command entertained a robbery complaint that occurred at Mangilao Mobil.

Preliminary reports suggest that, shortly before 2 a.m., the victim was inside making a purchase when he was approached by an unknown man who grabbed his money.

The male suspect then fled out the store and was seen fleeing in the victim's car, described as a 2010 green Toyota Camry with the license plate PT 402.

The male suspect was described to be possibly Chuukese with a medium build, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All tip information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the Information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.