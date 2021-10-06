There's been a steady increase in gasoline prices since last year.

In April 2020, a gallon of unleaded fuel cost Guam drivers $2.98. That same gallon is now $4.85 and that’s roughly a 40% increase in cost in the past year.

Mobil gas stations were the first to display the increased prices but typically once one retailer increases gas prices the other two, 76/Circle K and Shell, will follow suit.

According to gas price displays on Tuesday, premium-grade fuel is $5.25 and diesel is $5.16 a gallon.

The probable causes for the increase are a slight uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil, according to AAA. The organization noted that gas prices across the nation rose to a level not seen since October 2014.

In 2014, Guam saw unleaded gasoline prices soar to $4.98 a gallon, according to various reports. The pandemic, which struck in 2020, dropped demand globally and with it came the low of $2.98 a gallon of regular-grade fuel. But it’s been primarily uphill from there.

“Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic could be playing a role in keeping crude oil prices elevated,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But, there may be some relief on the horizon due to the news that OPEC and its allies might ramp up production increases faster than previously agreed.”

Gas prices in the past year have increased:

• May 6, 2020: Unleaded gasoline increased to $3.13.

• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.

• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.

• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.

• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.

• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.

• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.

• Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.

• Feb. 18, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.20.

• March 3, 2021: 10-cent increase $4.30.

• March 17, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.42

• May 7, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.52

• June 11, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.62

• July 2, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.72

• July 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.62

•Aug. 4, 2021: 15-cent increase to $4.77

•Aug. 16, 2021: 12-cent decrease to $4.65

•Sept. 17, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.75

• Oct. 5, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.85

(Daily Post Staff)