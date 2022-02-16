There's no love for Guam drivers' wallets as gas prices jumped to their highest in recent years - rising 20 cents to $5.39 for a gallon of regular grade fuel - the day after Valentine's Day.

That’s a 72% increase from 2020, when fuel prices hit a low of $3.13 a gallon for regular grade fuel.

The price increase comes as many Guamanians watch the prices of food and other household needs increase, even as thousands are without jobs as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

In 2020, gas prices dropped when the virus that causes COVID-19 made its way around the globe. On Guam, as COVID-19-related restrictions on the community were lifted and vaccines became available, gas prices started to climb. In October 2021, prices had increased to a high of $5.10 for a gallon of unleaded fuel. Since then, a series of price increases, followed by some decreases, occurred at the pumps, but, ultimately, the prices have continued their climb to Tuesday’s high.

By Tuesday afternoon, Mobil gas stations had updated their gas prices. Their local competitors CircleK/76 and Shell started changing their price displays a few hours later. Historically, the three retailers have mirrored each other's gas prices.

According to AAA Gas Prices website, the recent climb in pump prices is due to the high cost of crude oil.

“More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon.”

Gas prices will likely increase as demand grows and crude oil prices remain above $90 per barrel, according to the website.

Guam gasoline prices in the past two years have increased:

• May 6, 2020: Unleaded gasoline decreased to $3.13.

• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.

• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.

• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.

• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.

• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.

• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.

• Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.

• Feb. 18, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.20.

• March 3, 2021: 10-cent increase $4.30.

• March 17, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.42.

• May 7, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.52.

• June 11, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.62.

• July 2, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.72.

• July 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.62.

• Aug. 4, 2021: 15-cent increase to $4.77

• Aug. 16, 2021: 12-cent decrease to $4.65.

• Sept. 17, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.75.

• Oct. 5, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.85.

• Oct. 15, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.95.

• Oct. 27, 2021: 15-cent increase to $5.10.

• Nov. 15, 2021: 11-cent decrease to $4.99.

• Nov. 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.89.

• Dec. 2, 2021: 15-cent decrease to $4.74.

• Jan. 5, 2022: 15-cent increase to $4.89.

• Jan. 18, 2022: 15-cent increase to $5.04.

• Feb. 1, 2022: 15-cent increase to $5.19.

• Feb. 15, 2022: 20-cent increase to $5.39.