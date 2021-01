The cost of a gallon of unleaded gasoline at Mobil gas stations increased by 10 cents to $3.98 on Friday.

This is the second increase of the year and brings us close to the $4.25 price Guamanians saw at the pump around this time last year.

Around Jan. 10, the island's three gasoline retailers, Mobil, Shell and 76/Circle K increased gas prices to $3.88. The three gasoline retailers typically increase or decrease gas prices to the same levels within days of each other.