In the first three weeks of the year, the cost of unleaded gasoline on Guam has increased by 20 cents a gallon.

By contrast, AAA reported the nation’s average increase so far this year has been 13 cents.

On Friday, Guamanians saw the second 10-cent increase at the pump to $3.98. This follows the increase at the island's three gasoline retailers – Mobil, Shell and 76/Circle K – from $3.78 to $3.88 around Jan. 10.

The three gasoline retailers typically increase or decrease gas prices to the same levels within days of each other making a price change.

These are the latest in a series of increases that are raising fuel costs closer to the $4.25 pre-COVID-19 price around this time last year.

Last year, as COVID-19 spread, it disrupted local economies around the world and gas prices plunged.

On Guam, prices dropped to a low of $2.98 a gallon in April. However, as COVID-19 restrictions were eased, gasoline prices have increased steadily.

May 6, 2020: the cost of a gallon of unleaded gasoline increased to $3.13.

May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase from $3.13 to $3.28.

June 4, 2020: 20-cent increase from $3.28 to $3.43

June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase from $3.43 to $3.58

July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase from $3.58 to $3.68

Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase from $3.68 to $3.78

Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase from $3.78 to $3.88

According to AAA, the national average price of gasoline is $2.396 a gallon. AAA reported that in spite of the low demand, gas prices have been rising this year as crude oil prices continue to increase — last week pricing as high as $53 per barrel.

“The higher price of crude is outweighing sustained low gasoline demand and a build in gasoline supply,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson. “Motorists can expect gas prices to continue to climb through at least the end of the month.”