GBHWC: Detox unit opening June 22

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center inpatient detox program will be opening next week on June 22, according to GBHWC Director Theresa Arriola.

The program is one of the initiatives the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration hopes will tackle substance abuse on the island. It has experienced multiple delays, some related to COVID-19 or due to needing time to hire staff.

"Professional staff recruitment is constantly ongoing. As you know, psychiatrist, psychologist, they are nationwide positions that are very hard to fill," Arriola said Monday, during a budget hearing with lawmakers. "But we are excited to announce that we will are processing three psychiatric nurse practitioners who have prescription authority, as well as a medical doctor for our 3.7 (detox) unit."

During the hearing, Sen. Sabina Perez asked whether GBHWC has a strategic plan in conjunction with other health agencies to address Guam's drug abuse problem.

Both GBHWC and the administration recognize that the "pandemic" on Guam prior to COVID-19 was predominately methamphetamine use, Arriola said. However, one of the "blessings" of the COVID-19 pandemic is the influx of federal dollars to address addiction, according to the director.

"To answer your question," Arriola added. "The strategic plan is to provide more prevention. You're going to see that in the $148,000 under the mental health and substance use fund – that's an increase in the contract side. That's where it's going to go, it's going to go into prevention."

This also dovetails into recreational marijuana use being legal on Guam, Arriola said.

"It's not just alcohol, drugs, it's now youth marijuana usage because it's abundant and easier to find, kind of similar to tobacco," she added.

Altogether, GBHWC is looking at about $20.7 million in local funding for its fiscal year 2022 budget, the vast majority being from the Healthy Futures Fund.

That's separated into $16 million for operations, $2 million for contracts with non-government organizations for drug rehab services, about $2 million for the inpatient detox program, about $285,000 for the Youth Mental Health First-Aid Program and about $81,000 for the Focus on Life program.

The agency also has about $17.8 million in federal grants to fund various substance abuse and mental and behavioral health projects.