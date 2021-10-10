Six clients have gone through the intense detoxification unit at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center since the unit reopened in earlier this year, according to agency Director Theresa Arriola.

One client was actively participating in the program as of Wednesday.

The unit still only has four beds available, so the program has a maximum capacity of four clients at once. That is enough for now, although the availability of beds should increase with additional training, Arriola said.

"As the staff gets more and more comfortable in their training and experience with the doctors involved ... then we'll be opening more. But at this point, the initial four beds are adequate," the director said.

The unit has a full physical capacity of 16 beds.

A ribbon cutting and reopening ceremony was held in June. The unit had been inactive for years - shut down after sustaining damage from Typhoon Pongsona in 2002. Initially anticipated in 2020, the reopening experienced several delays, some related to COVID-19 or due to hiring staff.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Arriola said the program began treating clients in August. It isn't intended for everyone, however.

"It's not a unit where folks can come in and say I need to go in there ... One of the basic criteria is they have to be in active withdrawal (from substances). That's why medical attention and medical monitoring is necessary," Arriola said.

The detox program is an added layer to the drug and alcohol rehabilitation program at GBHWC.

"It's not the end of them and us, it's just a step," Arriola said. "These folks will go to other parts of the program."

Those other services can include group or individual counseling, or referral to the nonprofit substance abuse treatment organizations contracted with GBHWC.