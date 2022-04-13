The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center is having a PATH Grant Application public comment session at 10 a.m. April 22 via Zoom, the center announced in a press release. The public is invited to attend. The Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness formula grant program provides funds to each state, the District of Columbia, Guam and other territories. Funds are intended to service individuals who experience homelessness, or are at imminent risk of becoming homeless, and who have a serious mental illness or a co-occurring serious mental illness and substance use disorder. For more information or Zoom link, call Lorraine Solang at 671-647-5474 or email lorraine.solang@gbhwc.guam.gov.

