GBHWC: New Beginnings hosts open house to promote access to treatment

New Beginnings in Hagåtña was teeming with activity Friday, as the substance abuse program opened its doors to the community in hopes of making it easier for individuals to learn about the services and programs available, and with no shame attached.

“We’ve been holding open house for several years for Recovery Month and we saw the importance of it because it helps individuals feel more welcomed knowing that they can just walk in during open house and not really have to acknowledge who they are and why they are here, and to freely look around and see what the treatment center looks like, that it's a safe place for them to be,” Athena Duenas, substance abuse program supervisor for the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center’s drug and alcohol program, New Beginnings, said.

The open house is about promoting access to treatment for substance abusers and their families.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“That’s one of the goals in almost every grant, is trying to assist people in accessing treatment, one way to do that is to host an open house so that not just the consumers who are thinking about coming to treatment, but their families, can get more information about what they can do for themselves, but it's also a way for them to feel, once they’ve been to the open house and see the counselors' rooms, the group room spaces. Again, it's a safe place, that it's not so bad being here. One of the hardest things to do for any individual is to walk through the door,” Duenas said.

There are several factors which present hurdles in getting treatment for substance abuse, whether its alcohol, opiates or methamphetamines.

“A lot of it is shame, a lot of it is guilt, and those are the main things we work on in treatment. We work on helping them work through it, we can’t take it away, but we can help work through it. I think that it's just the anxiety of getting in the door and asking for help that’s tough. Not everybody is comfortable asking for help,” she said.

Once through the door, a world of help is available for substance users and their families to encourage support instead of enabling the addiction, she said.

“We do have a family education program. With that program, the individual that’s in treatment has to come with their family member so they can learn together,” she said. “We teach them about the triggers, about the cravings, just so the family members know this is what is happening with the individual.”

New Beginnings helps to answer a prevalent question from family members — "why can’t they just quit?”

“Its the same way as when the doctor tells you, you can’t eat chocolate anymore, are you going to stop eating chocolate? Because you brain is going to want you to have chocolate if you’ve already had it and know how great it tastes and how it makes you feel when you eat it, the same thing happens with drugs. I mean I don’t want to equate chocolate to drugs but, its just that idea we want them to understand. The brain function changes,” she said.

Through the family program, loved ones learn about the stages of drug addiction, she said.

“They learn in that stage what’s going on with them. Because in every stage something is happening - their body, brain, there’s always a change and family members get weary about how come they are acting this way,” she said.

Asking questions is key to understanding the addiction and how to support loved ones through each stage, Duenas said.

“They can start talking and understand each other. Before, it used to be, you come to treatment and it's not the family’s problem. You go home and things are not great, but if we have the families come in and learn a little bit more about what’s going on with them as they are in these stages, it's helpful because clarity happens,” she said.

Understanding the addiction helps to decipher the difference between enabling and support, Duenas said.

“I get those calls often, especially when they are asking me, can’t we just bring them in, lock them up, put them in a unit, that way they can get through it. But it's tough because they have to want to come to treatment, want to come in through the door, even if it's pushing them through the door, at least they are through the door and we can help get them treatment, that’s motivation already,” Duenas said.

As much as substance abusers need to arm themselves with knowledge for recovery, so do loved ones, she said.

“What they can do for themselves, because they need to get through this time, too, so sometimes our family education program becomes a family support program as well,” she said. “We are supporting the family members in saying 'enough is enough.' You got to do what you need to do for you because you’re stopping everything for yourself to take care of this person and yes, we want you to support them, but not to lose who you are and to lose what you do in life.”

New Beginnings on any given month provides substance abuse treatment to anywhere from 150 to 200 individuals.