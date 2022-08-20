GBHWC reports increase in calls since switch to 988 helpline

It’s been one month since the 988 helpline launched on Guam and already the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has seen the impact.

The island made the switch to the 988 national helpline number on July 16, the weekend before Liberation Day, the largest celebration of the year.

With this in mind, GBHWC Director Theresa Arriola ensured that GBHWC presence at the parade was focused on promoting 988 to the thousands of paradegoers.

“I knew that it would be highly attended and highly watched. And the fact of the matter is that was the case. We knew that that was a great opportunity to reinforce that 988 is the number to call if you have any suicidal or emotional distress. And so our big presence in the parade route was the 988,” Arriola said.

The switch to the 988 number was made to alleviate calls to 911, the emergency hotline, and to make it easier for callers to remember.

“It's most definitely much easier for the people of Guam to remember, as well as in the states. So even if you are traveling, 988 is the number to call,” Arriola said.

In fact, after just one month, GBHWC said, the impact can be seen.

“Our July numbers, in comparison, there were 65 calls that used the lifeline, the lifeline is that 1-800-273-HELP, and that in comparison to when Guam went to the 988, 208 in July,” Arriola said.

GBHWC became very busy in the last half of July as calls to the 988 number came in for various reasons.

“The top reasons that people made the call to 988 in July was loneliness, there was a lot of resource information seeking, family issues, frustration and anxiety were still the top five,” Arriola said.

“The good news, despite the fact the GBHWC was super busy at our call center because of 988’s launching, we’re happy because that’s what we are here for.”

“I think the fact that it's a 3-digit, easy number to remember, people are accessing it and that’s the whole purpose of the suicide and lifeline number. I can tell you, just by the increase, it needs to be said that the 988 number has driven the appropriate type of calls to 988,” Arriola said.

“We get monitored by Vibrant. Vibrant is the 988 national manager. We just got our ‘answer’ rate back and 95% of all calls that came through for Guam was answered.”

While Arriola was pleased with the “answer” rate, she did question why 5% of the calls weren’t answered.

“We did some investigation and Vibrant, the vendor, looked into those and I am happy to report that the 5% were dropout calls, which means the caller hung up during the routing process,” Arriola said.

In the past, there have been complaints regarding the helpline not being answered. But during COVID-19, GBHWC beefed up its helpline response team.

“The pandemic was awful, … in such a terrible situation something good came out of it and I always said the highlight of COVID was all the resources and things that we were planning to do, we were forced to just do it and get it stood up,” she said.

For GBHWC it was standing up dedicated staff for the hotline, she said.

“Prior to the pandemic, our crisis hotline at GBHWC was answered by our nurses in our intensive stabilization unit, but really they can’t do it if they are taking care of the patients. Their priority was the patient in front of them, not the call coming through,” she explained.

Of the calls that came in during the latter part of July, roughly 50% were referred for further services.

“I can tell you, on the intake side, we’ve tripled. Not everybody needs to go into further intensive services, but a good handful of them do,” she said.

She encouraged residents to pick up the phone and call 988 any time of the day.