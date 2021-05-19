While former Guam psychiatrist Abner Pasatiempo has yet to appear in court to answer official misconduct and harassment charges, his case at the Guam Board of Medical Examiners continues to proceed. It seems to have hit something of a snag.

Pasatiempo faces seven counts of official misconduct and seven counts of harassment as misdemeanors. The criminal charges stem from prior employment at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, in which he allegedly touched one patient inappropriately and made suggestive comments and gestures to others.

At the medical examiners board, seven complaints had been filed against Pasatiempo, who is seeking reinstatement on Guam and to resolve the complaints in order to find employment in Alaska.

An on-island specialist had agreed to review the medical board case without compensation but under the condition of anonymity, according to board Chairman Dr. Nathaniel Berg last week. However, the board's legal counsel concluded the review could not be done for free because it would violate procurement laws.

Berg referred to the recent case of SH Enterprises Inc., which the Office of Public Accountability barred for one year from public procurements because the company allowed the government to use a Tamuning building for free as a war claims processing center while engaged or wanting to be engaged in government contracts. S.H. Enterprises stated it will appeal the decision.

"It's an interesting thing to keep an eye on because the attorney general's office does not agree with the Office of Public Accountability. ... But that is affecting this case in that we are reverting to our previously engaged specialist who is off island," Berg said last week.

Before the local professional came forward, an individual from Hawaii was previously identified to review Pasatiempo's case, but Berg said last month not much work had been done yet by the off-island specialist.

It was also stated during the medical examiners board meeting last week that funding is available for board investigations, but new requirements necessitate three vendor numbers per specialty.

The Health Professional Licensing Office, which administrates the medical examiners board and other boards, is calling various psychologists, cardiologists and other specialists to get their vendor numbers in order to ultimately proceed with case reviews.

Meanwhile, last week was also the second time Pasatiempo did not appear for his court hearing. He was supposed to appear via teleconference. Another summons was filed Monday and another court hearing is set for June 8.