GBME member: Most cases she's handled involved misconduct, sexual assault issues

Dr. Annette David has served on the Guam Board of Medical Examiners since 2019, but during her time on the board, most of the cases the doctor has had to handle have not been about inappropriate medical care.

Instead, they have been about physician misconduct, sexual assault and impairment issues, according to testimony read aloud by Speaker Therese Terlaje, during Wednesday's public hearing on a bill about the prompt status notification to complainants by the GBME.

The testimony prepared by David was "concurred" with the board.

While in principle, David said she believes it is good to keep complainants informed, she added that in order to do so, the GBME needs dedicated full-time investigators.

David stated that she is able to provide informed opinions about the appropriateness of medical care and public health policy, but she does not have the expertise to address the issues she has been faced with at the board without legal assistance.

Board members are also volunteers who have full-time jobs outside the GBME, David said.

"It would also be good to have a board member with expertise in mental health and substance abuse disorders and for the Legislature to consider establishing an independent professional wellness program, to assist physicians and other professionals with mental health and/or substance abuse issues that interfere with their ability to perform their professional duties," Terlaje read out from David's written testimony.

The speaker stated that she believes the Health Professional Licensing Office, the umbrella agency for the various professional licensing boards, is trying to hire on-contract lawyers to serve as a prosecutor and hearings officer, and was pursuing full-time investigators.

The Guam Daily Post reported in mid-June that the HPLO had hired two attorneys. The attorneys will provide services to investigate cases, although board members would handle the preliminary investigation work.

They should be of service in cases such as the complaints filed against Dr. Ugochukwu Akoma, who is accused of sexual misconduct involving two female patients. David is assigned to the cases.

The measure that was up for hearing Wednesday was Bill 309-36, which was introduced by Terlaje.

This measure amends existing language about GBME's prompt acknowledgement and status reporting on complaints. It would ensure that complainants are informed through phone call, letter or email, not just about the board's final disposition of cases, but about its actions and decisions as well.

Terlaje said the timely status reporting on complaints filed with the GBME was one of the major concerns expressed by many stakeholders and members of the legislative committee on health, which Terlaje chairs.

The speaker said her office has received many complaints from people who submitted complaints to GBME and hadn't received any feedback on their cases.

Referring to David's testimony, the speaker said they cannot "over-describe" the seriousness of the allegations lodged in complaints made to the board "and what it does to those who have made that complaint."

"The impact on them was so severe in some cases that it really affected their lives, and what they had been waiting for all the while is some response from the board," Terlaje said.

While submitted testimony was in support of Bill 309, there were concerns about how to define "promptly."

Some testimony suggested defining "promptly" to follow the response mandates in Guam's Sunshine Act, or to receive a phone call within 72 hours then to receive a letter within seven working days as well.

David Lubfosky, who has been outspoken about changes to various medical-related laws and issues since the death of his 5-year-old son a few years ago, also suggested expanding Bill 309's application to the Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners and the Guam Board of Nurse Examiners.

Anelyn Lagrimas said she would be more assured to have a third party apart from GBME, like a state ombudsman to oversee and follow up to see that cases are being addressed.

Terlaje said most recommendations involved timelines for "prompt" noticing, and that the legislative health committee will work to "finesse" the language in Bill 309.

No member of the GBME was present for the hearing. Terlaje stated that David was off island. GBME Chair Dr. Nathaniel Berg, Vice Chair Philip Flores and HPLO administrator Zennia Pecina informed the legislative health committee in advance that they could not be present due to other scheduled commitments, but that written testimony will be forthcoming.

Flores stated the GBME will submit testimony in favor of Bill 309, Terlaje said.