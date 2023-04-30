GBME weighs licensing foreign applicants

The shortage of practicing doctors on the island is well-known, with this in mind the Guam Board of Medical Examiners are seeking guidance from the Federation of State Medical Boards to address the issue of granting licenses to international doctors who seek to practice on Guam but have not practiced in the United States for some years.

During a previous board meeting, the GBME reviewed applications for licensing from several doctors who have been practicing in the Philippines, but the question is the quality of health services provided and whether they are up to the same standards.

With the shortage at the top of the board’s priority list, this issue is one they seek further input on as Guam Regional Medical City is looking to hire these professionals.

“We’ve been in discussions with GRMC, they’ve indicated that they are not in a hurry. If you will, there is no emergency issue at hand. They also understand that the fact that someone has been not practicing in the United States of America for over a decade, that the review of legal issues, etc. will take time,” said Dr. Nathaniel Berg, chair of the GBME.

According to Berg, officials are now scheduled to discuss this with the FSMB to determine "what the rules and regulations are in other states as they pertain to gaps within a jurisdiction in the United States."

Several members of the board are set to meet with the FSMB at the beginning of May to discuss the issues they are facing on the island as well as obtain professional input from the other boards across the nation.

“I think that this is going to look like to be a very productive meeting at the FSMB, and I look forward to bringing information back regarding licensure of physicians,” said Berg.

He also noted the primary issue the board will be able to gain information on is the FSMB’s effort to address physician burnout.

“I don’t know anybody who isn’t dealing with those issues one way or another. Particularly on Guam, too much demand on too few physicians so I look forward to implement some of the plans they have to address it, because it is a real issue," said Berg.

On other GBME matters, the board noted their progress in sectors such as finance and legal.

“We have so much money that has been allocated and we’re halfway through the fiscal year, basically, and we’re below 50% in most categories, so we have enough money to last for the rest of the year,” said Philip Flores, GBME treasurer.

During the Health Professional Licensing Office report, the board asked for an update on their ongoing legal counsel issue.

“Rob Weinberg is no longer our legal counsel for the board, for now. We don’t know whether there are going to be other changes later, so I’m working with Attorney Graham Botha see if they are going to assign a legal counsel. And if not then it’s going to be touch and go for the next couple of months,” said Zennia C. Pecina, office administrator.

Pecina said the office has been making efforts to rectify this issue and has requested a meeting with a deputy attorney general.

“That way we can get more clarification as to whether or not we will have our very own legal counsel or if it will be a shared type of thing,” said Pecina.