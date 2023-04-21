GCA awards 30 scholarships

The Guam Contractors Association announced at its monthly membership meeting Wednesday that it has awarded scholarships for 30 construction workers to attend the GCA Trades Academy.

The scholarships are for tradespeople who will be learning construction skills in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), safety, electrical, heavy equipment operation, plumbing, painting and carpentry, the association said in a press release.

The GCA also recognized Landscape Management Systems Inc., Future World Corp. and the James & Rosita Adkins Scholarship for contributions that made these scholarships possible.

This year’s scholarship recipients are Evan Dominic Angocilla, Evan Leander Angocilla, Ariel Anthony Apiag, Jenniel Peter Balingit, Louie Baltazar Jr., David Jordan Benavente, Robin Bondoc, Jherson Calilung, Anson Jubal Charfauros, Jumar Clores, Amber Corpus, Mandy Delpriore, Alex Fitiausi, Joseph Garcia, Andrew Gonzales, Gabriel Grogthog, Kenneth Gurtimag, Nathan Gurtimag, Peter Manglona, Phonephalith Manivang, Anthony Joseph Meno, Kristopher Pananganan, Kimberly Rebota, Carlo Rengulbai, Kiahya Rose Salas, Anthony Stone, Colin-Jason Sualog, Rejie Tano, Jose Urbano and Anthony Woodrome, according to the release.