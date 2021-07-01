A vision to support the growing educational needs of the construction industry, has turned two empty warehouses into a state-of-the-art training facility for the GCA Trades Academy.

“It's really great; it’s been a long haul,” said Bill Beery, chairman of the board of trustees of the Guam Contractors Association Trades Academy.

On Wednesday, June 30, the doors to the Trades Academy’s new home were opened. The event was celebrated with a ceremony and tour of the new facility.

The two 29,000-square-foot warehouses were fitted with multipurpose rooms, offices, and open-air shop space. The former GCA facility in Barrigada was one 8,000-square-foot building with four classrooms and open-air shop space.

The transformation of the warehouses into an educational facility brought accolades from many in attendance including Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“I was here in 2019 and this warehouse was empty. I tried to figure out and envision how this would look. It looks great, it looks very professional its very inviting and looks like an environment conducive to learning,” said Leon Guerrero, who committed to supporting the Trades Academy's future endeavors.

The training facility was constructed with expansion in mind. Beery said there are over a dozen classrooms, each with operable walls which allows for spaces to be combined to accommodate larger groups.

“We want to get the word out that we are here, available - it’s a good thing,” Beery said.

The GCA Trades Academy offers a variety of training programs including electrical plumbing, and carpentry according to Beery, who noted the hand the academy has played in bolstering the construction industry workforce.

“I think we were making a pretty good dent before this, and now we’re going to be able to do better and more. Ten years ago, 15 years ago, we might have had 2,000 local workers in construction and I think the latest count is almost 7,000. That’s quite a jump and I think part of that was because of the Trades Academy,” Beery said.

The training facility, however, will not only serve as the academy’s new home but also as a model for green technology.

“There’s another project that’s coming along. The U.S. Department of the Interior funded a renewable energy project that’s going to be providing solar energy to this building,” said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio.

"It’s a demonstration project that will be a showcase for the rest of the island,” he said.