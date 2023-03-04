GCA Trades Academy students receive certificates

The GCA Trades Academy presented 37 level completion certificates to students Wednesday at its Tiyan Training Facility, the academy stated in a press release.

The students receiving the certificates completed courses in the CORE curriculum, erosion and sediment control, safety, HVAC, heavy equipment operation and project management, the academy added in the release.

The courses were funded by various agencies and programs, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Guam Economic Development Authority, the Guam Transportation Training Program, the Guam Department of Education and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

Presenting the certificates were Bert Johnston, GCA Trades Academy education director; Bill Beery, GCA Trades Academy board of trustees chair; Monty McDowell, GCA Trades Academy board of trustees member; Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio; Judith Won Pat, Guam Department of Education acting superintendent; and Mary Okada, Guam Community College president and GCA Trades Academy board of trustees member.

More than 4,200 students have been trained at the GCA Trades Academy, which was established in September 2006 to provide a nationally recognized industry skills training center credentialed by the National Center for Construction Education and Research, support U.S. Department of Labor-recognized apprenticeship training programs and to support the skilled labor needs of construction contractors and related industries doing business on Guam. Instructors are local construction professionals trained to teach the NCCER program, the academy stated in an earlier release.

The GCA Trades Academy offers a wide variety of training programs, including electrical, plumbing, carpentry, HVAC, construction craft laborer, safety, project management, welding and heavy equipment operation, according to the academy.