Davin Meno, a 2017 graduate of Southern High School, grew up dreaming of working in the construction industry, and he said the GCA Trades Academy's summer school program has helped him attain that goal.

The local construction industry has thrived, but vacant jobs in the industry are often outsourced to off-island manpower through the H-2B visa program.

The Trades Academy summer program has endeavored to help public high school students realize that there are opportunities to increase their employability after high school without going to college.

According to Program Administrator Elizabeth Aguero, Meno is an example of the program's success. He was hired into the construction industry a year after completing the summer program.

"It's been really helpful because I wanted to get into construction. It's always working with my hands, and I always wanted to do it, and me getting into Black Construction – it was really great." Meno said. "When I was attending the classes at Trades, I was always there, and they saw potential in me. ... My work was noticed, and that's how I got picked up at Black Construction."

Meno has been working at Black for three years and is back in the trades academy classroom in Tiyan to ramp up his knowledge and skills.

"Right now, I am taking heavy equipment operator. It's hands on the machine, tips and safety – everything you need to know about machines," Meno said.

Meno is a heavy equipment operator apprentice. He started the apprenticeship a year ago. Thanks to a scholarship from the Department of the Interior, he can grow further in his career.

"Honestly, the scholarship is good because I can't put up the money myself. I want to be a certified operator," Meno said. "I just really like working with my hands, and then when I was growing up, I really liked the heavy machinery, and that's what I really wanted to do."

Applying the skills he learned has helped him on the job. To date, he has worked on three construction projects: the Route 3 road widening; building a hangar on Andersen Air Force Base; and he's currently working on Marine Corps housing.

"Going over the book is like more understanding, but it's also good to go out in the field and actually to get to know the machines," Meno said. He added that the trades academy is very hands-on as students progress in the program.

The classes helped Meno understand the different types of machinery and the safety protocols in operating heavy equipment.

"At first, I was kind of nervous, but over the days, months and into operating, I finally got into the groove with things. You just need (to be) more hands-on with machines, especially with your surroundings. Just always be aware of people," Meno said.

He has operated a payloader for almost a year. He also operated a screener, which screens material for backfill. He also uses the excavator occasionally. But by far, his favorite heavy machine is the payloader.

"It's a big machine with a big bucket in front that's meant for moving earth," he said. "First off, there's no suspension. You will feel everything. So that's why you need to be aware of your surroundings. A little rock may be nothing. Imagine if it's someone. But with hydraulics, any slight movements you make can damage something or hurt someone. So you've just got to be slow and know your controls."

Meno is taking his first step toward becoming a certified heavy equipment operator. He said he looks forward to increasing his financial standing at his workplace by attaining the certification.

'They make it really fun'

As the program benefits Meno, other students enrolled in the program, like J.P. Torres Alternative School senior Savannah Tyquiengco, are in the program for the first time.

Tyquiengco said she joined to figure out if the construction industry is a fit for her.

"I really like it. They make it really fun. I don't dread sitting in these classes. It's always been hard for me to learn other ways, so hands-on stuff like this helps me learn faster in the classroom," Tyquiengco said.

Tyquiengco recently started working at Cabras Marine Corp. in ship repair and prepping ships for the long journey across the ocean. She said her class has already helped her in the workplace.

"It just makes me feel like I am not so judged here taking these classes," Tyquiengco said. "What I like most is when I come in here as a female and I feel empowered by our teacher."

Tyquiengco said she would not have learned these skills if she didn't attend the program.

While she admits it can be challenging at times, she recognizes the benefits of the program.

"They incorporate it into our daily lives, so when we go out, we are always using what we were taught in class outside," Tyquiengco said.

A different kind of classroom

Ninth-grade Southern High school student Serena Aguero also decided to give the program a try and has found it exciting and interactive.

"I grew up dreaming about being in heavy equipment, so this is actually something that I wanted," Aguero said. "I just like playing with big toys and using my hands, and sitting down driving cars is interesting to me."

She said she enjoys how the teachers interact with the students, something Meno also shared.

"They're very understanding here," he said. "They don't treat you like a kid. They treat you like their own kid instead of a student. I like the teachers a lot. They actually interact with you and understand where you're coming from."

Aguero said she's looking forward to the program's offerings, especially construction drawing and moving up to the heavy equipment operator class.

"You should just try it out, no matter what you do. You can always stop taking classes, but it also benefits you because you can earn credit and a half if you're lacking in credits or need more credits. So it helps you out in the long run, too. It's really fun," Aguero said.