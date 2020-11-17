The Guam Contractors Association is working with local contractors to reopen as quickly as possible to keep projects on line so companies don’t lose workers or money.

James Martinez, GCA president, said as of Saturday afternoon, there were at least a couple of contractors who were able to get approval to continue operations following the Department of Public Health and Social Service’s shut down of construction work, primarily civilian, which was effective Saturday.

GCA is working to create a template that companies can easily adapt to suit their needs and submit it so they can get back to work as quickly as possible.

“From the previous executive order (DPHSS) mandated a mitigation plan be in place,” Martinez said. “Now what they’re doing is they have a checklist and they said you’ve got to resubmit your mitigation plan.”

DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera said as of Monday morning, there were 59 contractors who’ve been approved to continue work and two more submissions were pending.

Martinez said he believes DPHSS is trying to confirm which companies have foreign skilled workers living in a barracks, which is where two companies have seen an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The outbreaks spurred DPHSS' directive to stop construction work last week. Martinez said GCA had immediately followed up with DPHSS to see what could be done to allow companies not effected by COVID-19 to reopen. DPHSS provided the checklist and by Saturday morning a few contractors submitted their checklist and by Saturday afternoon at least two were approved to resume work.

“It becomes an inconvenience, but we’re going to comply with what they’re looking for and be proactive in assisting (contractors) with preventing a further spread of the virus,” Martinez said.

Workers

An area of concern is work on construction projects weren't stopped and he was originally told even military projects would be stopped.

“Right now as we speak, military projects are ongoing,” he said. “So that causes problems.”

It creates a situation where employees working for a company that can’t operate suddenly find themselves faced with a possibility of no work and no paycheck for however long it takes to get the company back on the job site.

Martinez said workers have bills to pay and families to take care of so they will “go to where the money is at and right now the money is with the military (projects).”

That means these “companies working on civilian projects will be hurting … because now they’ve lost their workforce.”

A lack of a workforce could cause further delays, which would cost the companies money.

$1B in next few years

Martinez said military construction currently tallies up to about $1 billion in projects that are either ongoing or about ready to start. An additional $1 billion is expected over the next few years.

“On the civilian side, there’s commercial projects like the Don Quijote project, there’s probably some hotel renovations that are going on. Those are a little harder to track because they’re … private contracts but you can see it visibly some of the work that’s going on,” he said.

“There are also quite a few residential units that are coming up and these are the ones that are really going to hurt a little bit with the shut down because it’s going to be hard for them to keep that work force and they’re not able not pay them for any long period of time. So that’s where the impact is going to be.”

Martinez said it’s in everyone’s best interest to get construction projects going again. Right after tourism, “military spending is the next highest revenue generating.” He said outside of federal pandemic funds coming to Guam construction is the primary industry sustaining the economy.

“We’re in the phase now where we’re trying to get construction back on line,” he added, saying they’re calling on all local contractors to fill out the checklists for DPHSS.

“Hopefully by the end of today and maybe the next couple of days we’ll see a majority of our contractors going back into operations,” he said on Monday. “The only delay we see is those contractors who are seen as high-risk, in other words those are the contractors with H2B employees and also H2B housing facility. … They’ll probably have extra precautionary measures.”

GCA has just over 500 members, which includes construction companies, suppliers, and ancillary businesses that provide services to the industry.

Martinez said they’re also trying to reach out to other companies that aren’t GCA members but who do work with GCA for training and other needs.

Testing

Martinez said another effort that’s underway is seeking cost-efficient COVID-19 testing for companies in the industry to be proactive in terms of ensuring employees are COVID-19 free.

“I know the government uses the PCR testing but there are other testing mechanisms that are out there that are a lot more cost-effective and they’re FDA approved so we’re going to see if that will satisfy some of the requirements for the government of Guam,” he said.

“We’ve got to look at doing something industry wide and make sure its cost-effective to test the entire workforce for our companies.”

DPHSS ordered the shutdown of all construction projects after a significant cluster was found at the barracks of Black Construction, which started with one local employee going to the work site. The infection was quickly spread in the congregate setting of the workers’ barracks.

Public health officials noted that many construction companies work together as subcontractors. Subsequent testing found another cluster similarly among skilled foreign workers at Core Tech International.

Both companies are working with DPHSS to isolate those who’ve tested positive, quarantine those who may have been close contacts, and keep those groups separate of those who’ve not had any contact at all.