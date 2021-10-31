GCC: $14.7M to adapt to COVID-19 pandemic

Guam Community College has used $14.7 million in federal funds received since March 2020 to adapt to the needs of its students and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are several things that we are doing. One, we need to make sure that the campus is providing a conducive learning environment in addition to students feeling safe when coming to campus,” said Mary Okada, GCC president.

GCC has had in-person instruction since June 2020, with employees on-site all day, with a few exceptions for teleworking.

Getting back in the classroom was a must for the community college, which offers a number of hands-on courses in culinary arts, cosmetology, automotive repair and other trades.

To date, GCC has received $400,000 from the Educational Stabilization Fund, $5.7 million in CARES Act funding for students, $6 million for institutional needs, and $2.6 million as a minority-serving institution. These federal funds are used to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment.

“We’ve been on campus and doing what we can in terms of disinfecting, sanitizing and ensuring that all of the classrooms are equipped with the necessary sanitary provisions so that we can ensure that students that come to campus are safe," Okada said. “We monitor and ensure that everyone wears their mask on campus, we have signs everywhere on campus encouraging everyone to continue to wash their hands and maintain safe distance.”

The funds have also been spent on bolstering technology on and off-campus for students, purchasing health and safety supplies such as personal protective equipment for employees, upgrading air conditioning units and improving air quality in the classrooms.

“We still have many things in the pipeline that we are working on. In addition to the purchase of computers not just for faculty, because when they had to bring all their courses online in March 2020 they (teachers and students) needed access to laptops,” Okada said.

It’s all an effort to ensure that students unable to attend in-person instruction are able to continue their course study with the least amount of disruption.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We ask each of the students to work with their faculty member instructor to ensure that they are able to continue their courses with the least amount of disruption. In some cases we have courses that are available via broadcast. What that means is we have some students that are here face-to-face and some students who are attending the course asynchronously at the same time that they would have been here, online.” Okada said. “We have some students, for example, that are attending classes and they’re in the library or student lab, because they have internet access there.”

Students who don’t have access to internet at home are also able to borrow a MiFi device and laptop to continue their education.

She said it allows for continued interaction between faculty and students online and in-person. But making the accommodation required more infrastructure, which is still being addressed.

“We put a lot of money into technology, we are still doing upgrades to our network, because shifting from a few courses online to a lot of courses online whether you are on campus or on-site really has a lot of pull on the network infrastructure,” Okada said.

Taking care of students’ educational needs is only one aspect of how GCC is supporting its stakeholders.

“We’re providing as much support as we can in addition to the social and emotional well-being of the student and employee,” Okada said.

On Oct. 12, GCC launched services for students and employees to meet with social-emotional counselors as needed.

“They can meet with them one-on-one, they can meet virtually, but we wanted to make sure that the whole student and the whole employee feels comfortable and we are making those additional accommodations,” Okada said.