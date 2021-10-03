GCC accepts WorkKeys Certificates for math, English placement

The Guam Community College is accepting Platinum and Gold level ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificates as evidence of college-level readiness in math and English.

“Research shows that students who score at the Platinum and Gold levels on the WorkKeys assessment are very likely to have the skills necessary for success in college-level credited mathematics and English classes,” according to Dr. Virginia Tudela, GCC Vice President for Academic Affairs.

ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Credentials are industry-recognized as a demonstration of students' knowledge and skills in the areas of Applied Math, Graphic Literacy, and Workplace Documents. These credentials are also accepted by several government of Guam agencies and local businesses as part of the application and evaluation process.

The ACT WorkKeys NCRC is an assessment-based credential issued at four levels; Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze, according to the ACT website. The NCRC measures and certifies the essential work skills needed for success in jobs across industries and occupations.

Students who achieve Platinum and Gold level ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificates can enroll in GCC’s MA110A - Finite Mathematics and EN110 Freshman Composition without having to take the placement exam, the GCC press release stated.

Guam public high school students have access to WorkKeys through GCC’s Career Technical Education programs offered at all of the GDOE high schools.

GCC is the first institution of higher learning in the Micronesian Region to accept ACT WorkKeys NCRC for enrollment into college credit courses. The college joins a growing list of institutions throughout the U.S. that allows this option, which is an advantage to students registering for college-level courses.

"GCC is committed to providing our students with the educational resources to achieve their goals and succeed in the workforce," said Dr. Mary Okada, GCC president. “We have used WorkKeys to help our employees identify areas of strength and weakness, to help them with professional development. We believe it is a great tool to help gauge student proficiency as well.”

In November 2020, GCC launched the Work Ready Communities, with WorkKeys as the core, as a consistent evaluation framework for industry partners to evaluate potential employees. The WorkKeys framework helps close the skills gap by aligning candidates with the job skills employers need. For students, the WorkKeys assessments provide an excellent tool for identifying strengths and weaknesses in skills needed for success in career and technical education programs.