GCC and Tiyan High ProStart student pitches community-focused food service

A Guam Community College ProStart student's idea to create a restaurant on Guam that values sustainability and community, that allows patrons to earn a meal by lending a hand with the farm that produces food for the meals earned a spot among the top three in a national competition.

Alexandra Valencia De Chavez introduced a concept she called Boka Ni Mangi’ to three food industry experts during the National Restaurant Association’s Give Us Your Best Pitch contest.

The presentation, according to GCC officials, distinguishes her "as an innovator and entrepreneur-in-the-making."

The Tiyan High School senior is enrolled in GCC's high school culinary program, within the college's Career and Technical Education program. It was through this program that she entered the Give Us Your Best Pitch contest.

“It was such a rewarding experience to take part in this competition that enabled me to utilize my restaurant concept as the voice to bring the community together and partake in the prosperity of our island,” De Chavez said.

Out of 19 proposals submitted from across the United States, De Chavez earned second place during the April 22 virtual presentation.

She won prizes from the judges, $500 for herself and a $3,000 grant for Tiyan High.

Judging was based on how the restaurant model would impact the community, whether it was original and unique, and if it offered a viable business model with real-world application.

“As a student at Tiyan High School surrounded by educators who encourage myself and all students to be innovative problem solvers and navigators of excellence, this opportunity allowed me to showcase those principles and how we continue to uphold them," De Chavez said.