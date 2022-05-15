GCC anticipates rise in enrollment

Guam Community College is open for registration for summer and fall sessions. And as of Tuesday, 234 students have enrolled for the summer, while 661 students have enrolled for fall.

"We anticipate an increase in the next couple of weeks because of high school graduations and so we are preparing for them and hoping that our enrollment will see a 15% to 20% increase from last fall," said Ava Garcia, GCC coordinator and registrar.

Currently, enrollment for the summer session is trending similarly to summer enrollment last year. But Garcia foresees an uptick in the weeks to come. This, after GCC experienced a decline in student enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of things happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline happened because of it, but a lot of people weren't too aware on how to fund their college. The other thing was child care," Garcia said.

During the pandemic, a number of residents were either furloughed or lost their jobs, and day care centers and schools shut their doors. Garcia said the lack of child care became a hurdle for potential students.

But now that the island is returning to a semblance of normalcy, interest in higher learning has picked up.

"What I am seeing right now is a good mixture. When I say that, a lot of them are actually looking at the trades and a lot of them are taking advantage of boot camps we offer here at GCC, because it's short term and it allows them to get back into the workforce," Garcia said.

As people are also trying to recover from the pandemic, those searching for jobs are gravitating toward GCC's workforce development programs. Garcia said there's been increased interest in boot camps for trades like HVAC and construction.

"They are looking at those fields and those taking advantage of the boot camps eventually come back and pursue associate degrees. So it's hard right now for a lot of them and a lot of them want to get back into the workforce with some certification above minimum wage," Garcia said.

In addition to adult learners, Garcia said there's been an increase in high school students applying early to the college.

With summer session starting June 3, Garcia is advising students on where to start. Free math and English courses are available for those who place into them.

"This is a good opportunity to take advantage of. You don't have to pay for it, GCC will pay for it. You just have to enroll," Garcia said.

On average, a student will take two courses or six credits during the summer session. But it is also an opportunity to get ahead for those with the discipline and determination to follow it through.

Students have to factor in circumstances beyond school, like their current home situation.

"Based on what you're doing at the time outside of school, what other factors are there, children, a job ... factor in those to determine if you can take more or if it's more than you can handle," she said.

After summer comes the fall semester, for which GCC has already opened registration.

"In the fall, typically the minimum would be 12 credits; the maximum would be 15 credits, that's four or five classes, it depends. We advise students based on their program. So GCC has a program available to students called the Degree Works, it's basically an electronic educational plan," she said.

The plan guides students in what classes to take in order to complete the requirements of their program.

"It even gives you a percentage of how much is completed and where you're at. We basically advise students based on their program. We don't want to misadvise them because that's money coming out of their pockets," she said.

A semester at GCC based on 12 credits costs $1,707, not including books. Cost is a big issue for many students wanting to attend college. With this in mind, GCC helps students reduce the cost through financial aid.

"If a student applies for financial aid and is granted the full amount, that student is granted $6,400. You take that number, divide it by half and that's what you have for a fall semester and spring semester – it's more than enough," Garcia said, in reference to the Pell Grant.

If a student does not qualify for federal financial aid or a scholarship, GCC also offers a payment plan, which requires a 35% upfront investment.

Garcia stressed that GCC is affordable and has maintained tuition costs without change for a decade. She encouraged interested individuals to seek more information about enrollment and financial aid at guamcc.edu.