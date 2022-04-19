GCC: Apply now for Ship Repair Boot Camp 6

Guam Community College is now accepting applications for Ship Repair Boot Camp 6, a free program that kicks off April 27 and focuses on plumbing and welding.

"We are getting ready to train up a new set of students and we are looking at about 20 students to participate in this boot camp," said Denise Mendiola, assistant director of Continuing Education and Workforce Development at GCC.

Students in the program will also learn CPR and basic first aid. They will take a WorkKeys Assessment, which helps measure workplace skills, and undergo OSHA 10 training, which teaches basic safety and health information.

Mendiola said interested applicants should email GCC at workforce@guamcc.edu. The boot camp, she said, is "open to everybody."

"What happens is we take their applications and send it to potential employers," Mendiola said. "What they do is look at the applications and let us know who would be best to participate in this training program based on what they have a need for."

From there, GCC creates the student roster. The partnership between employers and GCC provides boot camp participants with a leg up in landing a job soon after completing the program.

"Going through a short-term training such as a boot camp provides the person an opportunity to experience different areas of how a business will function in the way of skills," she said. "So they'll have an opportunity to try different things."

Full focus, full days

Boot camps such as ship repair are a condensed version of the full programs offered, and Mendiola said they can be intense.

"When we have orientation, or talking to potential students, we do tell them it does require full focus, full days – it's going to be long and challenging. The good thing is we have amazing instructors, these are people that have been in the industry a long time. They also teach the regular classes during the semester."

The instructors preserve the quality of the curriculum by combining course study with hands-on training, she said.

"So while you're learning the theory and foundation, you're also in the lab practicing what you're learning. That gives them a good opportunity to reinforce information that students are learning to make sure they're still receiving quality of instruction," Mendiola said.

Students also get field training with employers.

"In one instance, we had students go to the employer sites on Fridays – that was their living lab," Mendiola said. "It gives them a feel of what goes on in that employer's business, they get to know the people that are working there. It gives them an opportunity to see if it's a right fit for them and also gives the employer an opportunity to observe the student and see if this is someone they want to pick up."

'At the head of the line'

Ship Repair Boot Camp 6 is free to participants, but that's just one benefit.

"We're taking care of everything, not only is their four-credit course paid for, which gives them a college credit, but they also get wraparound services. We make sure that there's no reason for that student to not participate in that boot camp," Mendiola said.

The certification received under the program, she said, can also open doors to off-island careers.

"We actually have some folks who had to leave for different reasons. They were able to take those skills and credentials with them faster than others were able to find jobs, because they already had that under their belt," Mendiola said. "They are at the head of the line when we are talking about employment."