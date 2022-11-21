Guam’s quest to rebuild the economy relies heavily on building up the island's skilled workforce. It's a goal the private and public sectors have worked collaboratively toward to make resources available. Guam Community College has assisted in that endeavor through its apprenticeship program, which is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 14-20.

The government-backed apprenticeship program has been around for a while. In fact, Justine Mantanona, a business services supervisor, first entered GCC’s apprenticeship program in 2015.

“When I first started with Docomo, I was a sales representative at the time. I just saw opportunities. There was so much growth and learning that I could do to help me move up in Docomo. So there was a lot of things I felt I could learn and apply to my day-to-day job,” Mantanona said.

She saw the opportunity as a way to better herself and better her family’s life.

“Just having more knowledge goes a long way, at least in the department I was in, and even in the department I am at now. I think knowledge can take you places, for sure, and that was my main goal and why I did it,” she said.

It was a decision that has proven beneficial to her career growth as she is now part of the Business Sales Department apprenticeship program.

"I work in customer service, so I am on the front lines, so it does help," she said. "Understanding my customers and finding the best way to assist them.”

But she is not the only one to see the value in becoming an apprentice. James Fox, a technical support apprentice with IT&E, began his apprenticeship in May 2021 in the Internet Working Technician program.

“One of the biggest reasons I went ahead and applied for this apprenticeship program is the opportunity it presented. I started my apprenticeship last year in May and, prior to that, I finished my degree over at GCC. And, for me, it was a good opportunity to not only gain valuable work experience but also (to) continue my education," Fox said. "It’s a great opportunity to learn and gain valuable knowledge of skill sets on the job while attending classes.”

He said the apprenticeship program helped bridge the gap between the methodology and field application.

“One of the courses I actually just finished was 'Principle Voice Data Cabling' and the main things I have been doing here at IT&E is installing home services. A lot of what we do is data cabling. Being able to take that knowledge that I learned in the classroom of exactly what the different types of data cables are, how data is transmitted and just understanding exactly what I am doing at work so I’m able to better translate that and make my work better. Because there was a lot of things I learned in the classroom that I wasn’t sure of when I was working,” Fox said.

The hands-on approach the apprenticeship program provides allowed Fox to take knowledge and apply it in the field, he said.

The National Apprenticeship Program was designed to build the workforce on a national level, a GCC official said.

“Guam right now is one of the top producers of apprentices nationwide." Denise Mendiola, assistant director of continuing education and workforce development at GCC, said. “We are actually the leader in producing apprentices.”

Mendiola said GCC shares in the Guam Department of Labor goal to provide resources to employers.

“To be able to bring on apprentices and allow for the apprentices to receive free education while they work to learn new skills, 'upskill' and be able to contribute to their organizations,” she said.

Apprenticeship programs are a win-win for employers and employees, she said, as they help funnel skilled workers from higher learning institutions into the workforce as well as bring employees who want to continue their education back to school.

“We’re building a skilled workforce and, with that, these folks are able to earn a decent living, be able to take care of their families and hopefully be able to grow in the ranks of their organizations,” Mendiola said.

Mendiola said there are 40 eligible occupations on island, all in need of workforce buildup. GCC works with local and federal employers to identify needs.

“Then we help to project, along with them, the needs that will be here in the next five to 10 years,” Mendiola said.