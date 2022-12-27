Guam Community College and Pacific Research for Education and Learning, or PREL, are working together to revamp the career technical education courses and curriculum development in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

“PREL has a lot of activities that are happening here in the region, there’s a lot of interest in the region and a lot of research in terms of what they are providing. We have a couple of projects with PREL. One project that the college was contracted to help assist with was the update or revamp of the career technical education courses that are being offered at CNMI,” GCC President Mary Okada said during the December meeting of the GCC board of trustees.

Several occupational areas that were proposed for revamp are nursing, entrepreneurship and the construction trades.

"We have lead authors here, in terms of curriculum development, and it has been provided to the CNMI. ... GCC subject matter experts reviewed and provided recommendations for their (career technical education) curriculum, which led to the final review of their (career technical education) pathway guidebooks,” Okada told The Guam Daily Post.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The legwork has begun on updating the curriculum as a site visit to GCC’s culinary program was held recently, Okada said.

“They are starting to revamp in those areas, as well, and start to update their career in technical education. That starts, also, in high school,” Okada said.

GCC hopes to continue to collaborate with organizations such as PREL to help build the educational community of the CNMI region, Okada said.

“We serve as a resource for PREL," said Okada. "Based off a lot of the great work the faculty here are doing in terms of secondary into postsecondary and dual credit. And that seems to be most attractive. In addition to that, there’s additional work that we may have an opportunity to engage with PREL. There’s a lot of contracts that are coming out.”