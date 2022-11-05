GCC awards LGBTQ scholarship

Guam Community College recently awarded its first LGBTQ scholarship.

“We awarded $1,000 to an individual who at this point does not want to be disclosed. But it has been awarded,” said Mary Okada, the GCC president. “Eventually there will be some recognition that will come around January that is connected to that scholarship.”

The scholarship was developed after an LGBTQ forum was held a few years ago before the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had a symposium a couple of years ago, pre-pandemic,” she said. “During the (Engagement & Empowerment, or E2) symposium, one of the questions the college asked at the time was, 'How will the college support the LGBTQ community in terms of academics?' And so, one of the panelists at the time stated maybe GCC should consider offering a scholarship.”

The scholarship is up to $1,000 per academic year, funded through the GCC Foundation, which will be paid in the fall and spring semesters. Okada told The Guam Daily Post that GCC aims to bump up the grant.

“We’re hoping to have an opportunity to increase that,” she said. “Possibly if more funding becomes available to support additional scholarships.”

The GCC Foundation, according to Okada, is a regional leader in career and technical workforce development. Its mission also supports projects and programs that are not funded by the government.

The student awarded, who wished to remain anonymous, appreciated the scholarship opportunity, Okada said.

“In the awarding of the scholarship, this particular student expressed his support for the activities that we do to support students,” she said.

The application process for the second round of the scholarship will launch in the middle part of next year.

“We will do another notice of the scholarship available sometime during the summer of 2023,” Okada said. “That is so we can award in the fall of 2023. Any scholarship that becomes available, we encourage our students to apply for them if they qualify.”

The LGBTQ Leadership Scholarship was available to GCC students who self-identify as members of the LGBTQ community.