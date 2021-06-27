The Guam Community College Board of Trustees will hold its monthly board meeting at noon on Friday, July 2, at the GCC campus in Room 112, Learning Resource Center (GCC Library), Building 4000. All attendees will be required to wear a mask at all times and to practice appropriate social distancing on the GCC campus. Individuals requiring special accommodations, auxiliary aids, or services should contact 671-735-5597.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you