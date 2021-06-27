The Guam Community College Board of Trustees will hold its monthly board meeting at noon on Friday, July 2, at the GCC campus in Room 112, Learning Resource Center (GCC Library), Building 4000. All attendees will be required to wear a mask at all times and to practice appropriate social distancing on the GCC campus. Individuals requiring special accommodations, auxiliary aids, or services should contact 671-735-5597.
GCC Board of Trustees to meet July 2
Oya Ngirairikl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- 'I am in a nightmare'
- Guam vaccination opens up to foreign travelers
- Police officer 1 of 2 suspects in beheading in Chuuk
- BREAKING NEWS: GPD specialized units responding to barricade situation in Yona
- Man faces extradition to Guam; 8 pounds of meth intercepted
- 2 arrested for allegedly spearfishing in marine preserve
- Tamuning disturbance leads to drug arrest
- Woman denies car theft that led to police chase, drug possession charge
- Meth dealer gets 10 years, co-actor gets 3
- UPDATED: Masks will be optional, social distancing lifted after July 21. GovGuam to help pay 3 months of wages
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Congratulations to the 21 cadets who, on Friday, took the next step to becoming Guam Police Department officers. Read more
CHO’CHO SAINA
- By Laura M. Torres Souder
Survival is a quality that all living beings possess. Humans have struggled through millennia to survive famine, drought, other natural catast… Read more
- +2
- In Kook Kim
Some say that the Korean War is the Forgotten War. And understandably so. It is a war that occurred more than seven decades ago. However, the … Read more