The workforce that nurtures, cares for and educates the youngest residents of the island gained 18 child care providers after the completion of the Child Care Leadership Boot Camp at Guam Community College.

GCC presented graduates with certifications for the program Tuesday morning, which wrapped up the fourth session of this industry's boot camp.

The curriculum of the program consisted of courses in child care management, an introduction to exceptional children, how to start a child care business, Heartsaver First Aid, CPR and automated external defibrillator training and WorkKeys.

Participants also left the boot camp with knowledge in preparedness and training for supervisory and management roles in the industry.

Two of the participants, Emily Solidum and Junior Barcinas, attended the program in hope of gaining more knowledge to help them attain their career goals.

Solidum, a prekindergarten teacher for the 4-to-5-year-old age group at Little Children’s School of Guam day care, enrolled in the program to pursue job opportunities that were once out of reach.

“I completed this course so I can be a director or assistant director for a day care,” said Solidum.

Barcinas said she joined the program with the intention of raising her professional development level.

Both women ran into challenges during the program. They weren’t expecting the volume of rules and regulations pertaining to day care centers.

“There’s a lot of paperwork to do, especially the exams and dealing with children with exceptionalities, (it's) not really an easy job for us. It is very challenging for us (and we have) to exert more to help these children,” said Solidum.

According to a release from GCC, the main goal of the program was “to educate, train and provide our families with qualified providers to meet the critical shortage in available and affordable day care and after-school programs.”

“I learned what it takes to learn to run a child care center, because it’s not just about being a teacher. There is so much more that goes into it,” said Barcinas. “My biggest challenge was to put myself out there, because I’m very quiet and I keep to myself. It was also just taking everything in."

All in all, she said the educational opportunity was a good experience.

“Now that I have this boot camp in my pocket, I feel like there are more opportunities, because I can apply for more positions and I don’t have to just stay in this one teacher position,” Barcinas said.

Both graduates recommended others participate in the boot camp. Barcinas said, “you can really learn a lot.”

“Take the opportunity, especially because it’s free. It will benefit a lot. Not only for your job opportunity, but for your personal (life) as well,” said Solidum.