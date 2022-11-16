GCC class serving food plates; Korean lunch and dinner today

Guam Community College Culinary Arts program student chefs are flexing their cooking skills with Korean-themed lunch and dinner plates today.

The GCC Culinary kitchen will feature a taste of Korea for lunch, including gimbap, sesame broccoli, japchae, Korean fried chicken and bulgogi.

Student chefs' dinner plates will have kimchi, beef lettuce wrap, japchae, Korean pork stir fry, gochujang honey shrimp and, a crowd favorite, bulgogi once again.

The Korean-themed meals are among the most popular of the Pacific Asian cuisines offered by the culinary program, tending to sell out quickly, GCC stated in a press release.

Plates are $10, and are sold on a first come, first served basis. Payments are accepted in cash only, the college said in the release.

Bottled water will be available for purchase at $1 each. Preorders are not accepted. GCC asks customers to bring reusable bags when picking up their food.

In the coming weeks, look for GCC student chefs' take on the cuisine of Japan on Nov. 23, China on Nov. 30, Vietnam on Dec. 7 and Thailand on Dec. 14.

Thanksgiving pies

GCC’s Culinary Intermediate Baking and Pastry student chefs will also be hosting a Thanksgiving pie sale on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Each pie will cost $12. Student pastry chefs will bake traditional pumpkin, chocolate and custard pies.

This event is preorder only and can be made by texting your name and order to 671-686-2914; the last day to order and pay is Monday, Nov. 21.

Pickup will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at the culinary kitchen in Building 400. This is also a cash-only event and customers are asked to bring their own reusable bags.