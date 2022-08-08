A college fair held Sunday by Guam Community College gave the public a better understanding of what the learning institution has to offer.

Visitors to the Micronesia Mall Center Court were able to learn more about GCC admissions, financial aid, health services, academic counseling and workforce training opportunities.

School officials from various departments were at the fair and provided information about programs available, including adult education, automotive, Bachelor of Science in career and technical education, nursing, medical assisting, cosmetology, construction trades, criminal justice and human services, culinary and baking and business and marketing.

Free vital sign checks were conducted by the school’s nursing program.

Cosmetology instructors and students displayed their knowledge of hairstyles on mannequins.

Culinary and baking teachers and their students featured baked goods and gave out free samples to fair participants.

Additionally, Macy’s Guam sponsored a back-to-school fashion show featuring GCC students, staff, friends and family wearing different clothing brands carried by the department store.

“GCC is ‘students first, mission always’ and Sunday’s college fair is an example of how we are living up to this commitment to our island community,” said Mary Okada, GCC president. "College fair (was) definitely a success. We have received a lot of interest in our programs. We provided a lot of services to potential students. Some registered on the spot and are ready for the semester. GCC came out in full force to support this event."