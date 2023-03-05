GCC conference gives students ‘Edge’ when searching for jobs

Over 100 Guam Community College students received the tricks of the trade “to ace” a job interview and keep finances in order during The Edge Student Conference held Friday.

To land a job in today’s workforce takes effort and preparation, especially if you want to have an edge over the competition. GCC’s student government and the Council on Postsecondary Student Affairs hosted the event to give their students that edge in the job market by providing skills they’ll need for life after college.

“The conference is to help our students gain the skills to help them both at home, in school and, most importantly, the workplace,” said Precious Rose Pecson, GCC student government public relations officer.

The one-day event had a full lineup of breakout sessions, activities, and even role-playing.

“Right now, we have our breakout sessions. Currently, we have the human resources from GCC conducting a workshop on how to ace a job interview both virtually and in person. In the other rooms, we have financial skills, so we have our accounting teacher (there) and then the last one is jobs search and resume writing tips, so they will be helping us learn how to write our resumes what to add and what to keep out,” said Pecson.

'Help everyone'

Pecson was present not just in her role as a student leader, but also as a potential job seeker who will be graduating from GCC in May.

“Now more than ever, a lot of GCC students are going into their capstone or internships. Many of them are going out to the hotels, the different companies that help and support GCC. So, for us, to be able to learn how to ace our job interview and how to know how to keep our finances in check it really helps us overall. Now that we are in school and to further our future we need these skills to help us,” she continued.

Pecson made it a point to attend the conference as it helped build on skills that she didn’t learn in high school, like financial management.

“In my personal experience, I believe our schools were kind of lacking for the financial side of it, that’s why this conference is great and helpful for those who really want to learn. Because you hear from other people, (finances) is all based on personal experiences. They’ve had to go through financial deficits just to learn how to overcome it. For us to be able to help students avoid that in all would really help everyone,” she said.

Pecson also wanted to ensure that she stands out among the competition and seals the deal when it comes to job hunting.

“For me to grow personally, I chose the job interview process. Even though I am the public relations officer for the student government, I do tend to hold back on what my capabilities are and so to be able to fully understand that I need to show myself off so that other companies or any business I apply to will want me and that I am a possible asset,” she said.

On track to complete her associate degree in the spring, Pecson has big aspirations to be her own boss.

“For business, I grew up with my family starting their own business. So I’ve always looked up to (my parents). Just to own my own business, be my own boss is really what I sought after. Then my international hotel (background), it was a passion I had prior to coming to college. In high school, I started the lodging management program and that really made me want to further my education in hotel management. I love to travel - so why not really understand what goes on behind the scenes.”

Pecson believes the conference will help her reach her goals in business and hotel management by making the job hunt a little easier.

“I think it does because it really prepares you with people who are in the industry already especially with HR helping prep us. It gives you the confidence you need, you know what to do and what not to do both morally and ethically. … It just prepares you more and you’re not just going in blindly, hoping you’re doing your best. If you go to these workshops you know what you’re doing and are prepared.”

Pecson said participating in the conference helped her learn more about herself.

“I really learned to be open about myself, flaws, strengths, everything. For a company to really want you, you need to allow them to be open to your life. You need to be able to explain to them you’re the right candidate,” she said.

One thing that particularly stuck out in her mind: the benefit of doing some homework before a job interview.

“Now most especially learning, it shows me what to say and not to say and additional things to add. I didn’t know that companies look for someone that really knows their company. So whether I got the job or not I didn’t study the company so now I know what to wear, what to say and how to get the company to see me,” she said.

The conference's subject matter was put together based on student interests, according to Pecson who helped bring the conference together for the students.

“We seek what the students want and what they believe they need. Also, because the spring semester is when a lot of students are graduating, this is us preparing them for after graduation,” Pecson said. “When we have these conferences, take the opportunity to come and experience it because it really strengthens you for your future endeavors.”