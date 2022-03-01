For 25-year-old Ivan Rusakov, who fled from Russia to Guam three years ago, graduating from the Guam Community Construction II program is a step toward his hopes for a better life.

“I’m trying to … obtain a license and (eventually) open my own company,” he said.

He is among the 22 participants of the GCC Diesel Mechanic I and Construction III boot camps who were recognized in a completion ceremony on Monday, Feb. 28.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The 13 participants in the Diesel Mechanic I boot camp completed six weeks of training on Feb. 4. Courses included Introduction to Diesel Tech and Preventative Maintenance I and Diesel Tech and Preventative Maintenance II, Diesel Engines I, according to GCC press release.

The nine-week Construction III boot camp was fully funded by the Department of the Interior’s Technical Assistance Program Grant awarded to GCC and ended Feb. 19.

The nine participants in this boot camp completed courses like Introduction to Carpentry, Electricity Level 1, and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Level 1. Students also received certification for completing training for Basic First Aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation with an automated defibrillator.

Private sector partners for the Diesel Mechanic Boot Camp are Triple J Enterprises, Inc., Mr. Rubbishman, Mid Pac Far East, LLC, East West Rental Center, Inc., Guam Pak Express, Inc., Pepsi Bottling Company, Morrico Equipment, and Atkins Kroll. Inland Builders is the private sector partner for the Construction Boot Camp.

Rusakov said he’s glad to have gotten through the program, which was all new to him, including the new language.

“I really appreciate the instructors … especially Ed Camacho and Gil Yanger,” he said, calling them “really amazing instructors.”

“I’m really proud that I’m here. I also want to say thank you for the government of Guam who helped us to gain that certificate and skills … like HVAC and carpentry.”

Rusakov is hoping to get into “the electrical side” of construction, including the solar panel market.

“I really like this place,” he said, speaking of Guam. “I really feel like I start the new life here and people accept us. So I really thank you.”

Oyaol Ngirairikl, a Guam Daily Post editor, contributed to this report.