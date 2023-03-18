GCC construction boot camp recommended by past students

Guam Community College is set to open registration Monday for its Construction Boot Camp IV and invites all who are interested in construction to sign up for the chance at a fulfilling career.

Two graduates of the third boot camp, Danny Taguiam and Kairoh Dela Cruz, who are now working on ongoing GCC construction projects, shared their experiences from participating in the training.

“We were classmates. Kairoh actually helped me get into the class. He was also my ride, and we basically grew up together, so we were pretty close. Being in the same class as him was pretty normal. It made it a lot easier,” said Taguiam.

Both Dela Cruz and Taguiam took a year after high school for a little break period before they came across Construction Boot Camp III and decided to join.

“I was unemployed for about four months because I had left my old job at Gabriel’s restaurant in September 2021. So I was only doing side jobs,” Dela Cruz said, noting that it helped having a family member who works as a manager at Black Construction.

Taguiam said he already had an interest in construction.

“In high school, I was actually in a carpentry (class), so I (wanted) to enter into the same field because I wanted to enjoy the building and all the other things included with the work,” said Taguiam. “I’m a very hands-on kind of guy.”

Dela Cruz, however, said he was mainly looking for a job that had better opportunities and was easier than what he was doing previously.

“My older sister and brother-in-law told me how good the pay is compared to my last job in which I worked for a very long time there despite the fact I had low minimum wage,” said Dela Cruz.

Enjoyable 'all around'

The two started their camp Dec. 17, 2021, and were able to complete it March 15, 2022.

“Despite it being a short amount of time, I was able to gather a bunch of information and it was just a very enjoyable experience all around. The teachers were great, the classmates were great, and the class itself was just very informative,” said Taguiam.

“We also had firsthand experiences with each specialty, like carpentry, HVAC and electrician,” added Dela Cruz.

Both men said they believe the boot camp did more than simply prepare them for work on a real job site. They said what they learned in the safety and compliance classes was among the most important of their lessons.

“It also prepared us for looking for any hazards or dangers in the work site. They also taught us first aid in case of an emergency so we’d be ready for that. Because there had been some instances in which a co-worker has been injured, and that class actually helped me to actually provide that care to that person,” said Taguiam.

Taguiam said the biggest challenge the former students face is the pressure to make sure that what they are doing is done the right way and correctly.

Although that pressure is always present, Taguiam said, it “pushes them to be better.”

After the two men graduated from their boot camp, they said it took going to a couple of interviews before they were able to secure their dream jobs with a reputable construction company, but they didn’t lose hope.

“Kairoh actually found out about a company called Pacific Federal Management and Landscape Management Systems and that’s what he applied for, and he was able to get his own license so he could start driving to his own work site,” said Taguiam.

The men said the other people from their class were also able to land jobs with PFM and LMS, however Dela Cruz and Taguiam were the ones chosen for the new GCC sites.

“I would actually like to continue my education in the field, so I’d want to get, of course, engineering and more (electrical) classes. Because I do plan on starting a company and I feel like this experience that the class provided me will help me with what I am planning to do,” said Taguiam.

'Absolutely'

When asked whether the boot camp was something others should try, Dela Cruz and Taguiam simultaneously said “Oh, absolutely.”

“We would highly recommend it,” Taguiam said enthusiastically. “Not only did it teach us more things which is always good, it also opened us to more experiences as well as opportunities that the class provided us.”

Dela Cruz expressed that being able to do what he does every day gives him a sense of accomplishment.

“The hardest part about doing anything is actually doing it,” said Dela Cruz. “I was never really interested in construction except for maybe the pay part. Because I didn’t know if I was actually good enough to handle the pressure or the situation beforehand, but actually doing it, like more than a couple times for the past few months, doing something feels nice.”

Before the training, both men said they never thought they would be where they are today.

“Before I started working, I really felt like I wanted to do something. But I just didn’t push myself to do that yet,” said Taguiam. “If it wasn’t for that boot camp, I probably wouldn’t have actually gotten a job. It’s made me more comfortable getting into it.”

Now that they are nearly a year on the job as general workers on the GCC construction site, Dela Cruz and Taguiam said that they are more comfortable with who they are and what they want to do in life.

“If you’re hesitant to join, just do it,” Taguiam said. “Sometimes it’s hard for us to make change, and the only way to change yourself is for you to really put yourself out there.”

“At least try it, it doesn’t hurt to try,” added Dela Cruz.