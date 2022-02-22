The Guam Community College is holding an Alumni & Friends Lunch Fundraiser on Feb. 25. Orders will be ready for pick up at the GCC Culinary Kitchen Classroom from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Proceeds will go toward GCC student scholarships and campus improvement projects, according to a press release.

The $45 menu includes herb-cruses roasted pork loin with sauce espagnole, seafood imperial stuffed prawns with a lemon garnish, herb rice pilaf, Haricot Vert (green beans), and carrots puree. The savory menu will be followed with a decadent dessert of chocolate fondant and sauce Grand Marnier.

The college's culinary program has grown over the years. Most recently, the students held a pre-Valentine's Day bake sale to help support the Culinary Arts Student Association.

To order your meal, call 671-735-5516 or 671-735-5554, or email alumni@guamcc.edu.