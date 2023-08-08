Students at Guam Community College now have an outdoor space that they can use rain or shine without worry, as construction of the Student Center canopy is now complete.

On Monday, GCC officials, students, and local dignitaries gathered beneath the new canopy to commemorate the finished project, which began in September 2022.

“This project may seem like a small project based on the magnitude of projects that we have rolled out over the years, but this particular project has a big impact on our students,” GCC President Mary Okada said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The project was designed by Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects and was built by contractor BME & Sons. It spans 4,300 square feet. It features a 20-kilowatt, grid-tied photovoltaic system and wireless multicolor stage lighting technology for events.

According to the community college, the canopy was built to promote a conducive learning environment and engagement by ensuring that GCC students had an area to use at all times, no matter the weather.

“Anybody will know that on any given day here on Guam it’s either too hot or it rains. So imagine that this center stage was built with no canopy over it. … We didn’t see too much use from the students before this event,” Okada said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the canopy was needed.

“It’s an area of bonding, discussions (and the) debate of ideas. An area of meeting and socializing and friendship, which is very important in an academic environment,” the governor said. “It now becomes a little bit more conducive and less stressful because of the heat.”

The project was funded with Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund money received from the U.S. Department of Education.

The canopy is just one of many projects GCC has in the works.

“I’d like to address team GCC: Buckle up because we are going to get busier in the next few weeks, months and perhaps even a couple more years. We have numerous projects coming our way and I need all of us to focus on students' success and the task at hand,” Okada said.