GCC extends fall registration deadline

It’s not too late for interested students to register for the fall semester at the Guam Community College. A news release from the island’s community college announced the registration deadline has been extended to Saturday, Aug. 20.

According to the release, students are welcome to register at the Mangilao campus on Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then on Wednesday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the deadline on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Academic advisers will be available to assist students in the registration process, the release stated.

“GCC Financial Aid office is open to discuss options to fund your education. All other services will also be available to make your registration process as quick and easy as possible,” GCC officials stated. Students may also register online at guamcc.edu/apply.