GCC focusing on workforce shortages

In an effort to aid the shortage of workers across the island, different avenues such as procurement, adult education improvement and work force development were discussed during Guam Community College's budget hearing Monday morning.

During the hearing, Sen. Sabina Perez addressed GCC President Mary Okada about what resources would be needed in order to enhance each of these sectors. It was proposed that GCC consider creating a procurement associate degree or a procurement institute within the college.

“I think one of the first things we’ll need do is to get more procurement training offered to individuals that need it,” said Okada. “Right now, there is a little bit of a backlog and that’s because we don’t have enough instructors.”

“If there are individuals that are willing to be vetted, that are willing to teach procurement classes, that will really help expand the capacity in offering the procurement classes,” Okada added.

Okada said further research and consideration would have to go into the question of establishing more formal classes as the academic component would have to be developed.

“We’ll have to take a look at that … to see how it will fit under one of our business programs that we currently have. And we will get back to you on what those requirements might be,” said Okada.

Okada, at the time, did not have a dollar amount to fund the program.

“We’ll see how we can include that in our current staffing and, possibly, if the courses are needed we can just simply add it through additional adjunct courses as opposed to having it embedded in our general fund requirements,” said Okada.

Perez expressed that a conceptual shift to where employees can learn to become trainers themselves will help GCC in the long run.

“That (way) they can then go out into the different agencies and then build up that capacity really quickly,” said Perez.

Village-based education

As far as adult education, Okada noted that the federally funded program under the guidance of Associate Dean Marisha San Nicolas has been making strides in reaching out to the community to get more programs into the villages.

“We do know that there are some challenges that students have in terms of making time and getting access to the adult education program on campus and so what we’re trying to do is bring more into the community based on the availability of the instructors that we have that go out,” said Okada.

“There is also a component called iVest, which is incorporating career and technical education into the adult education program so that while a student is earning their adult education diploma or their GED that they’re also getting a taste of career and technical education which will help them in the job market once they’re completed,” continued Okada.

Okada said federal funds to expand the capacity of these programs are there, so more will be available to students in the near future. She also noted that GCC is currently in the Department of Corrections, so they are open to additional locations that might be considered.

“For the adult education students right now there is some tutoring that is provided to them, we do have counseling that is available for them and then students that are on the campus actually have access to the other services provided by GCC,” said Okada.

Perez commended GCC and Okada’s team for making grand efforts to go out into the community and “bring the education to (the people).”

“There’s so many barriers to getting there. For instance transportation could be a big problem and just lowering the barriers to education is critical,” said Perez. “I imagine that (another) one of the reasons for not obtaining a diploma, could be perhaps early pregnancy. Are there any attempts to try to promote literacy within the children of the adults that are seeking their GED?” asked Perez.

“That’s not something that we’re currently doing with parents, but it is definitely something that we can look into,” Okada responded.

Okada shared that those efforts are not the only ones offered.

“We also have included GED bootcamps, so there is bootcamps for individuals that want to continue their GED so that’s something that is already currently funded. And we go out into the community, into these special housing areas and provide some GED prep work and getting them ready for taking the GED test,” said Okada.

In recent discussions between GCC and the Legislature the issue of workforce development both in the private and public sector has been one that is a top priority.

“You mentioned about a trades helper,” said Perez. “We see the need in government, a lot of people are retiring and we’re losing the institutional knowledge. I think it’d be great to develop more of a formal process with agencies.”

“I know that a lot of it has to do with agencies taking the initiative but what do you need to help develop this formal process with agencies or is it something that we still need to rely on the agencies initiative?” continued Perez.

Okada said the trades helper position already exists in the civil service under the General Pay Plan. With that already being in place, she stressed that it really takes the commitment for the agency to hire the trades helper so that the individual can then get trained in specific areas.

As an example, Okada noted that GCC personally hired one of their own boot camp completer’s as a trades helper.

“We had opening for air conditioning mechanics and so when we brought on a trades helper, we specifically trained in refrigeration mechanics and then later we had opening for refrigeration mechanic,” said Okada.

According to Okada, “that was the stepping stone” for them to create that availability internally and in turn fill that needed position.

“But it had a little bit to deal with how you manage your human resources and your vacancies and how you can best use it to support the institution and the needs by growing internally so that you can promote or offer opportunities to promote,” said Okada.

Okada stressed that by bringing in a trades helper, the agency can then provide the training for them and after a year or so, many of them would qualify for the more specialized positions.

“It really is the agencies identifying to use the trades helper as an entry level, and then getting them training in specific areas because some agencies they have many upper level positions but they don’t have any of the lower level positions,” she said.