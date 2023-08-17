Six community colleges nationwide recently were awarded grant funding from the Lumina Foundation, according to a Guam Community College news release.

The Lumina Foundation is an independent, privately-funded organization in Indianapolis that operates to facilitate the accessibility of postsecondary educational opportunities for individuals beyond the high school level that collaborates with governmental, nonprofit, and private-sector entities, the release stated.

GCC was among the schools that received $150,000 to help connect with prospective students more effectively by enhancing and extending its mobile outreach capabilities and online presence.

“We are thrilled to provide the resources Guam Community College needs to connect with current and potential students,” said Mary Laphen Pope, strategy officer for community college participation at Lumina.

According to the release, the funding will be used to enhance GCC's website and transition to a mobile-first approach across digital platforms with the aim of benefiting students and community members.

“The timing of this grant could not be better as we are preparing to upgrade our website and our mobile assets to give our students a better experience,” said Mary Okada, president of GCC. “We recognize that the students coming out of high school these days are doing much of their interactions on their mobile devices, so we are going to optimize that experience for them.”

Last year, Lumina initiated The Million Dollar Community College Challenge, a nationwide grant competition aimed at assisting community colleges in enhancing their brand and marketing strategies to pique the interest of adult learners. According to the foundation’s website, various community colleges across the country submitted entries for improving community connections, marketing and outreach.

Several of the institutions also indicated “an immediate need” to enhance their use of social media, college websites and mobile technology to augment engagement, generate interest in the institution and facilitate access to the essential data to make well-informed decisions regarding enrollment.