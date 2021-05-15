Guam Community College celebrated its graduating Class of 2021 in a motorcade "grad and go" ceremony at the Mangilao campus Friday morning.

By 9 a.m., GCC graduates lined up in their cars outside the campus, waiting to be handed their diplomas and certificates.

At the opening of the motorcade graduation, GCC President Mary Okada said, “We are here to celebrate every graduate who has earned their degree from Guam Community College today. Your hard work, perseverance and commitment have paid off. In spite of what you have been asked to do this past year, … shifting from face-to-face instruction to online, having to continually adapt to changing protocols and restrictions, and overcoming drastic shifts in how we socialize, … you have adjusted and succeeded.”

More than 216 graduates attended the ceremony; those The Guam Daily Post spoke with as they walked to receive their degrees said it was a challenge getting to graduation day.

Cassandra Saison received an associate degree in practical nursing. Saison’s degree prepares her for a career in the health care industry at a hospital, nurse setting or any health-care-related area. She reflected on the challenges COVID-19 presented.

“We didn’t get to do much hands-on, but we did as much as we could. It was pretty difficult, but we got through it," Saison said.

Saison wasn’t the only graduate to reflect on getting a degree during a pandemic. Deearah Torre was excited to earn her associate degree in tourism and management.

“This whole COVID-19 thing was a challenge, and we had to adapt a lot. That was really the only challenge, but overall it was a good experience here,” Torre said.

The tourism industry was hit hard by the pandemic, which brought Guam’s main source of revenue to a standstill. Genevene Sablan, another GCC graduate who received her associate degree in tourism and travel, said her degree is valuable.

“I feel it’s pretty important. It’s just something I have always been interested in, tourism and hospitality, it's something I’ve been doing since high school,” Sablan said.

Although she has earned her degree for a career in the tourism and travel industry, Sablan isn’t sure what’s next for her.

“I am going to wait it out until COVID-19 gets better, and then we will see from there,” Sablan said.

For others, like GCC graduate Joyce Martin, graduation day couldn’t have come sooner.

“Graduating has always been a goal of mine, especially for my family who immigrated from the islands in FSM. During this pandemic, it’s been really hard, so I’m grateful to be here,” Martin said.

Martin graduated with an associate degree in human services. Her degree prepares her to work with counselors, social workers, psychologists, nurses and medical doctors.

The graduates moving on from GCC will be able to fill critical roles in the community, said Okada.

“You leave here with the knowledge and skills to fill critically needed jobs. Be confident that you are up to the task. You are now graduates of the Guam Community College. Whatever path life leads you down, you are well prepared to succeed,” Okada said.

In less than three hours, GCC conferred 258 degrees and certificates to graduates. Okada encouraged the graduates to pay forward their good fortune and pass on their knowledge and experience.