Guam Community College recognized 21 graduates of GCC's fifth ship repair boot camp Friday, and all of them have jobs lined up.

The 21 graduates participated in a seven-week training program which included courses in carpentry, electricity, shielded metal arc welding, first aid and workplace safety. They also took ACT WorkKeys, an assessment that tests students' job skills in applied reading, writing, mathematics and other essential skills.

Justin Pangelinan, one of the graduates, expressed gratitude to GCC and its instructors, as well as the Guam Shipyard and his classmates "for helping me and guiding me through these hard tasks.”

The Guam Shipyard committed to hiring all 21 graduates of the boot camp.

“All the classes we took: the carpentry, the arc welding and the electrical, they were very interesting and this is a great experience for me.”

Evan Cruz, also a graduate, offered words of encouragement to those thinking about taking the leap to learn a valuable trade.

“This boot camp taught me to sharpen the mind and perfect the craft. I understand the science behind each individual trade. This boot camp is good for those that want to learn a new trade skill. My advice is don’t be scared of something new, instead learn something new,” Cruz said.

The boot camp brought national recognition to GCC for its efforts to train and build the local workforce, especially during a time of increased unemployment and underemployment.

GCC President Mary Okada said, addressing the boot camp graduates: "It's hard work but it is rewarding work. The seven weeks you committed to learning these trades and skills have earned you now a job with the Guam Shipyard and a career track for life.”

“The college is working to provide more programs like this in the future where training will have a direct result of employment through meaningful partnerships,” Okada said.

GCC's aims to help build a sustainable and skilled workforce for the island, she said.