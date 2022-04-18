GCC: Health care degree or certificate could increase earning power by 10%

To afford the cost of living on Guam, the minimum wage of $9.25 won’t cut it, but increasing one’s marketability could land workers 10% more in pay.

In today’s job market, however, it may take a degree or certificate to do just that.

“I would say if you start with a certificate … like a certified nurse assistant, it’s typically a little above entry-level wage. You would typically start off with that probably, maybe $9 or $10 depending on where you're working. The hospital has a tendency to pay a bit higher because they will add on incentives also for shift work. So, the hospitals have the ability to pay a little more," said Dorothy Duenas, Guam Community College’s Nursing and Allied Health program administrator. “Then once you obtain a degree with any program, you will see like about a 10% increase in your pay."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

She noted an boost in students seeking degrees and certificates in the field of health now that more is known about COVID-19.

“I want to say we saw hesitation in regard to enrollment because of the pandemic, but … our island has been able to increase our vaccination numbers, and we're starting to really see a decrease in the number of positives on our island, and we're starting to know more about the COVID-19 virus. We are starting to see more and more students wanting to register for nursing and other health fields,” Duenas said.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a great need for health care workers, like certified nursing assistants, caregivers and emergency medical technicians who serve on the front lines at COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites, hospitals and clinics. The courses for these jobs are offered at GCC.

“With the new cohort that I'm looking to start for the associates of science (degree) in practical nursing, I did see a rise in applications for our new cohort. In the past, we did range from 50 to 100 students who were interested. We did get some that were kind of back and forth between GCC and (University of Guam), you know just putting wherever they can get into first either GCC or UOG. And we did see that again this year. But, I would say we saw about a 10% increase from last year to this year, with regards to our applications and our interests for courses,” Duenas said.

According to the college administrator, 90% of students who graduated from the Associate of Science in Nursing and Allied Health program, are currently employed in the health field.

“When COVID-19 first started, there was the callout from (The Department of) Public Health (and Social Services) for volunteers. And so a lot for our 2020 cohort, those who just graduated in 2020 and our CNAs and our EMTs, we put a callout and we let them know that Public Health is in need of volunteers. And so we did have a lot of our students respond to that call,” Duenas said.

The clinical hours clocked counted toward coursework requirements. It was a good incentives for the students who would otherwise not be able to complete their program. Still, stepping into the front lines came with hesitancy.

“I think they were, of course, very scared and apprehensive about it at first. But, then once we were able to place those safety measures … our students saw that we were working with them closely, … I think they became more comfortable and they became more focused on that actual experience in working in the hospital, working at the bedside, working with patients and they were happy to be out there,” Duenas said.

Out of the 19 students in the 2020 cohort, 18 passed their board licensure exam on their first try.

“They're all working in the field already. They volunteered to work for the pandemic and the agencies that they worked with, a lot of them wanted to keep them. But, of course, they either stayed in that agency and some of them branched out to other agencies,” Duenas said.

For more information, contact the GCC Nursing and Allied Health program at 671-735-7005.