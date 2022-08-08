GCC hopes to establish public transportation system with GRTA

Transportation is one of the bumps in the road for potential students looking to pursue higher education at Guam Community College.

GCC aims to address this hurdle by teaming up with the Guam Regional Transit Authority to establish a public transportation system that better serves students.

“So that we can continue to push that forward because transportation is one of the issues why some individuals don’t come to school and with the gas prices the way they are that’s further going to be a barrier for some folks considered for postsecondary education,” said Mary Okada, GCC president.

The transportation system also will drop students off at the University of Guam because of its close proximity to the central campus, Okada told The Guam Daily Post.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We’re hoping that when they start to update their scheduling that we’ll be able to get some traction on that,” Okada said. “I’ll just have to follow up to see where we are in terms of that.”

GCC is trying to iron out whether students will have to pay for the transit to the Mangilao learning institutions, she added.

“We hope that partnership is something that will come into fruition,” Okada said.