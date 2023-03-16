GCC hosts baking and pastry sale

As part of a class curriculum to apply fundamental principles of bakery planning and production, the Guam Community College Culinary Baking and Pastry Capstone class will be hosting a pastry and bake sale at the GCC Culinary Kitchen today from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., according to a press release issued by the college.

The students have incorporated sweets, savory and gluten-free menu items. Among the menu items listed in the press release are mango cake cups, braided brioche loaf, coconut cream pie, chicken kelaguen, bagels with salmon gravlax and cream cheese and focaccia herb sandwiches.

This is a cash-only event and those interested are advised to bring a reusable bag.