GCC hosts spring culinary tour series

The Guam Community College announced that over the next four weeks, culinary students in the Pacific Asian Cuisine class will operate a weekly to-go lunch plate series at the GCC Culinary Kitchen in Building 400.

The student-chefs are taught how to prepare, serve and assess traditional dishes from the countries they study.

Each week, the cuisine offered will feature items from a different Asian or Pacific country, including Hawaii, Japan, China, Thailand and Korea. With the exception of April 5, this weekly event will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from March 22 through April 26.

Customers will be charged $10 for each to-go plate. Since this is a cash-only event, the Culinary Programs Catering Fund will benefit from the money raised, providing the students with support to purchase equipment and supplies.

Hawaiian cuisine will be featured first. On March 22, the upcoming to-go plate will feature steamed rice; Huli Huli chicken; seafood lau lau, a dish made out of fatty pork and salted butterfish wrapped in luau and ti leaves; Kalua pork and cabbage; macaroni salad; local vegetables; and haupia, a coconut pudding, for dessert.